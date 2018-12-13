Longhorns in the NFL: Week 15

Primetime Longhorns

Thursday Night Football (7:20 PM CT) on FOX features Adrian Phillips' LA Chargers traveling to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Saturday Night Football (3:30 PM CT) on NFL Network features D'Onta Foreman and the Houston Texans at the New York Jets.

Sunday Night Football (7:20 PM CT) on NBC features Jordan Hicks' Eagles at Malcolm Brown's LA Rams.

Monday Night Football (7:15 PM CT) on ESPN features Alex Okafor's New Orleans Saints at the Carolina Panthers.



BALTIMORE RAVENS

Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens were defeated in overtime by the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24. Tucker made his lone field goal attempt and all three PATs as the Ravens fell to 7-6, one-half game back of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North. Baltimore hosts Tampa Bay on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, FOX).



CINCINNATI BENGALS

Trey Hopkins , Malik Jefferson and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated, 26-21, at the LA Chargers. The Bengals, who are now 5-8, host Oakland on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS).



DALLAS COWBOYS

Geoff Swaim, Connor Williams the Dallas Cowboys beat Philadelphia, 29-23, in overtime. The first-place Cowboys, at 8-5, play at Indianapolis Sunday (12 p.m. CT, FOX).



DETROIT LIONS

Quandre Diggs and the Lions won 17-3 at Arizona as Diggs totaled four tackles with a tackle for loss. He also had one punt return as the Lions improved to 5-8 overall. Detroit plays at Buffalo on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, FOX).



HOUSTON TEXANS

D'Onta Foreman was inactive coming off injury as the Texans saw their nine-game winning streak come to an end, 24-21, against the Colts.



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Marcus Johnson , Hassan Ridgeway and the Colts ended the Texans nine-game winning streak, with a 24-21 win. The Colts, who remain two games back of the Texans at 7-6 overall, host Dallas on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, FOX).



LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Adrian Phillips and the Chargers beat the Bengals, 26-21. Phillips totaled five tackles, including one for loss, and a pass breakup in the win. The Chargers, now 10-3, one game back of the Chiefs in the AFC West, travel to KC for a Thursday Night Football showdown (7:20 p.m. CT, FOX).



LOS ANGELES RAMS

Malcolm Brown did not play due to injury as the Rams were beaten, 15-6, at Chicago on Sunday Night Football. The Rams host the Eagles on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC).



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Holton Hill helped the Vikings to a strong defensive effort, but it wasn't enough as they lost, 21-7, at Seattle on Monday Night Football. Hill had eight tackles and three pass breakups in the loss. The Vikings host the Dolphins on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS).



NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Malcom Brown and the Patriots were defeated on a last-second touchdown by the Miami Dolphins, 34-33. Brown had two tackles as the Patriots fell to 9-4 overall, but still lead the AFC East by two games. New England travels to Pittsburgh on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS).



NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alex Okafor and the Saints won 28-14 at Tampa Bay. Okafor had four solo tackles as the Saints improved to 11-2 and clinched the NFC South Division. They'll continue their quest to lock-up a first round bye when they take on the Panthers Monday night (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN).



PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Jordan Hicks and the Eagles lost an overtime heartbreaker to the Cowboys, 29-23. The Eagles, now 6-7 overall, travel to play the LA Rams on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC).



SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Marquise Goodwin had two catches for 20 yards as the 49ers improved to 3-10. San Francisco hosts Seattle on Sunday (3:05 p.m. CT, FOX).



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Michael Dickson and Poona Ford's Seattle Seahawks beat Minnesota, 21-7, on Monday Night Football. Ford had one tackle while Dickson punted five times and averaged 44.0 ypp with three inside 20.



TENNESSEE TITANS

Brian Orakpo, Kenny Vaccaro and the Titans beat Jacksonville, 30-9, on Thursday Night Football. Orakpo had one tackle and two QB hits while Vaccaro had four tackles and a pass breakup to help the Titans improve to 7-6, two games back of the Texans in the AFC South. Tennessee travels to the New York Giants on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS).