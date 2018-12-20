Longhorns in the NFL: Week 16

Three Longhorns were selected to their first career Pro Bowls earlier this week. Rookie punter Michael Dickson (Seahawks), special teamer Adrian Phillips (Chargers) and alternate Quandre Diggs (Lions) were all selected to the 2019 Pro Bowl.



Most Pro Bowl Appearances in UT history

6: Earl Thomas

5: Earl Campbell, Casey Hampton, Bobby Layne, Bud McFadin, Tommy Nobis

4: Bobby Dillon, Doug English, Jerry Gray, Brian Orakpo, George Sauer, Harley Sewell, Jamaal Charles, Derrick Johnson



Their appearances in 2019 will mark the 18th straight season that a Longhorn has been selected for the game, the longest streak in school history. Twice previously (1952-60; 1967-75) there have been nine-year stretches in which a Longhorn has appeared. Since 1952, there have only been 11 years in which a former Longhorn was not selected to the Pro Bowl, the last such occurrence being 2001.



Primetime Longhorns

Saturday Night Football (7:20 PM CT) on NFL Network features Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens facing Adrian Phillips and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Sunday Night Football (7:20 PM CT) on NBC features Michael Dickson , Poona Ford and the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.



BALTIMORE RAVENS

Justin Tucker and the Ravens defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 20-12 last weekend. Tucker went 2-of-2 on field goals for a long of 35 yards and made both of his extra-point attempts. Baltimore is traveling to Los Angeles and will face the Chargers on Saturday night (7:20 PM CT, NFL Network) and currently sits a half-game behind the Steelers to lead their division.



CINCINNATI BENGALS

Trey Hopkins , Malik Jefferson and the Bengals won 30-16 over the Oakland Raiders. Hopkins helped the team rush for 171 in the victory, and Jefferson recorded one tackle before suffering a season-ending foot injury. Cincinnati hosts division rival Cleveland Browns on Sunday (12:00 PM CT, CBS).



DALLAS COWBOYS

Connor Williams and the Cowboys were handed their first shutout loss in fifteen years against the Indianapolis Colts in a 23-0 defeat. Williams helped the team rush for 112 yards in the loss. Geoff Swaim did not play as a result of a wrist injury. Dallas currently holds a one-game division lead over Philadelphia and Washington heading into their clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday (12:00 PM CT, FOX).



DETROIT LIONS

Quandre Diggs and the Lions lost 14-13 against the Buffalo Bills. Diggs was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl this week and recorded four tackles in the game. Detroit hosts the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday (12:00 PM CT, FOX).



HOUSTON TEXANS

D'Onta Foreman was listed as active in the Texans win over the New York Jets, 29-22. Houston has a two-game division lead over Indianapolis and Tennessee, and will be traveling to Philadelphia in a game that could clinch their playoff appearance (12:00 PM CT, CBS).



INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

Marcus Johnson , Hassan Ridgeway and the Colts shut out the NFC East-leading Dallas Cowboys by a score of 23-0. Both players were inactive for the game. Indianapolis, who is two games back of the Texans at 8-6 overall, hosts the New York Giants on Sunday (12:00 PM CT, CBS).



LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

Adrian Phillips and the Chargers won 29-28 against the Kansas City Chiefs to give them a tie for the division lead at 11-3 overall. Following the Week 15 games, Phillips was named to the 2019 Pro Bowl. He recorded ten tackles in the team's victory. Los Angeles, who has already clinched their playoff spot, hosts the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night (7:20 PM CT, NFL).



LOS ANGELES RAMS

Malcolm Brown did not play as he is currently on the injured reserve list, and the Rams lost 23-30 to the Philadelphia Eagles. They have clinched their division title and are currently sitting as the #2 seed in the NFC playoff race with a 11-3 record. Los Angeles travels to Arizona next week to face the Cardinals (3:05 PM CT, FOX).



MINNESOTA VIKINGS

Holton Hill recorded one pass breakup in the 41-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Minnesota, who is currently 7-6-1 and fighting for a wild card spot, faces division rival Detroit Lions on Sunday (12:00 PM CT, FOX).



NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Malcom Brown and the Patriots lost 17-10 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Brown recorded four tackles in the game. New England holds a two-game lead over the Miami Dolphins, and could clinch the division title with a win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (12:00 PM CT, CBS).



NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Alex Okafor recorded four tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss in the 12-9 win over the Carolina Panthers last week. New Orleans holds a 12-2 record and will have home-field advantage through the NFL Conference title game if they win out. They host Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon (3:25 PM CT, CBS).



PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Jordan Hicks was inactive in the Eagles' upset win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, 30-23. The reigning Super Bowl champs are 7-7 on the season, and host Houston on Sunday (12:00 PM CT, CBS).



SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

Marquise Goodwin recorded one catch for seven yards in a three-point win over Seattle, 26-23. San Francisco hosts the Chicago Bears on Sunday (3:05 PM CT, FOX).



SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Michael Dickson , Poona Ford , and the Seahawks lost 23-26 against the San Francisco 49ers. Dickson was named to the 2019 Pro Bowl following the week's games. He leads the league in punt average, and last week he averaged 53.2 yards per punt on eight punts, three of which landed inside the 20-yard line. Ford has his best game of the season, making six tackles while seeing plenty of action. Seattle sits at 8-6 and is fighting for a wild card spot, and they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night (7:20 PM CT, NBC).



TENNESSEE TITANS

Brian Orakpo, Kenny Vaccaro and the Titans shutout the New York Giants by a score of 17-0. Orakpo was inactive for the game, and Vaccaro left the game early with a concussion. Tennessee hosts Washington next week on Saturday afternoon (3:30 PM CT, NFL Network).